Handsome Finn is about two years old. He was adopted as a puppy and experienced a great life with family, kids and the freedoms of a farm. However, the family’s work schedule changed and they felt they could no longer meet Finn’s needs. He was returned to the shelter and has been waiting to return to family life ever since. Finn is friendly, fun and great with kids. He is also neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.