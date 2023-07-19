Poor little NASH has been waiting several months for his forever home. He is a sweet, medium-sized young guy (about 50 pounds and only about 2 1/2 years old), and he's friendly and outgoing with everyone. He also gets along well with other playful dogs. If you are looking for a fun, friendly and sweet medium-sized boy, NASH might be for you! He is neutered, microchipped and current on all his shots.