LACON — For more information, call The A.R.K., 477 State Route 26, Lacon, at 309-246-4275, or email arkanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
THE A.R.K. PETS OF THE WEEK
Meet the A.R.K. Pets of the Week 🐾
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke recently enjoyed a trip to Walmart, big band music and more.
After 42 years as a respected IHSA track and field official, Chuck Nagel is still learning, guiding and having fun.
Residents at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke recently enjoyed a trip to Walmart, big band music and more.
Here's the Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 4-8. The organization delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition…