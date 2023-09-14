EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail. com.
Monday, Sept. 18: Chicken and potato casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Meatloaf, smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Salmon, parsley potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Sausage spinach lasagna, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, Sept. 22: BBQ chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.