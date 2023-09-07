EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail. com.
Monday, Sept. 11: Teriyaki chicken stir fry over rice, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Sloppy joes, potato salad, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Turkey and dressing, casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, Sept. 15: Hamburger stroganoff over egg noodles, vegetable, fruit and dessert.