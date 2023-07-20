EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail. com.
Monday, July 24: Chicken tenders, fries, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, July 25: Taco-filled pasta shells, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, July 26: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, July 27: Chili mac, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, July 28: Chicken pot pie, casserole, fruit and dessert.