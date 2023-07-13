EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Monday, July 17: Meatloaf, garlic smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, July 18: BBQ chicken thighs, baked potato, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, July 19: Pork chops with macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, July 20: Cabbage rolls, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, July 21: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.