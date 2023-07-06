EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail. com.
Monday, July 10: Chicken and noodles, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, July 11: Sloppy Joe, macaroni salad, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, July 12: Ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, July 13: Chicken bacon ranch, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, July 14: Cod, hash brown casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.