EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail. com.
Monday, Aug. 21: Spiced pork chop, mac and cheese, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: Meatloaf, smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Southwest chicken linguine, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Ham and beans, corn muffin, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, Aug. 25: Margarita chicken, wild rice, vegetable, fruit and dessert.