EUREKA — The Eureka College Music Department has announced its fall music performance schedule.

Eureka's Chamber Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble will host its fall concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in Becker Auditorium.

The Chorale and Chamber Singers fall concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in Becker Auditorium.

The Eureka Holiday Cabaret will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the Terrill Rooms.

To wrap up the year, the Eureka College Music Department will host a Semester Studio Recital at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Chapel.

All of the performances are free and open to the public.

Visit facebook.com/eurekacollegemusicdepartment for more information.