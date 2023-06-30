Unsloppy Joes

Refrigerated biscuits provide the crust for this quick main dish. You can make your own sloppy joe sauce if desired. And they may be just a little bit sloppy!

1 pound lean ground beef, cooked and drained

1 15 ounce can sloppy joe sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 eight-count can large, refrigerated biscuits

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Return cooked and drained ground beef to the skillet. Stir in sloppy joe sauce and chili powder and simmer for five minutes. Press or roll each biscuit into a six-inch round. Spoon one-third cup of meat mixture and about one tablespoon. cheese onto center of each round. Fold dough in half over filling. Press to seal. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake nine to 14 minutes or until golden brown.

Brown Sugar Crackle Cookies

This recipe makes a big batch of crackle cookies, but is easy to halve. If you do not have coarse decorating sugar, just roll cookie balls in regular sugar.

3 c. flour

½ t. baking soda

½ t. salt

1 c. butter, softened

2 c. packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 T. vanilla

¾ c. coarse sanding or decorating sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about one minute or until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, gradually beat flour mixture into butter mixture until well blended. Shape dough in 18-inch balls. Roll in coarse sugar. Place two inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool on cookie sheet for two minutes then remove from cookie sheet to foil or cooling rack. Cool completely. Store in airtight container at room temperature.