Cinnamon Roll Pigs in a Blanket

This take on “pigs in a blanket” uses canned cinnamon rolls and pre-cooked sausages for a real breakfast treat. My grown-up son gave this recipe his breakfast approval.

10 fully cooked sausage links

1 can cinnamon rolls with frosting (5 rolls per can)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place parchment paper or silicone baking sheet on a large baking sheet. Open and separate cinnamon rolls. Unroll each cinnamon roll and flatten to make a flat strip. Cut the strip in half length-wise. Wrap each sausage with a dough strip, turning cinnamon side in. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Drizzle rolls with icing. Serve warm.

Polka Dot Cookies

In this easy cake mix cookie recipe, the white baking chips provide the polka dots. Just a good recipe if you’re wanting something different from regular chocolate chip cookies

1 pkg. chocolate cake mix

1/3 c. vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 c. white baking chips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment or a silicone baking mat. Combine cake mix, oil and eggs and beat slowly with an electric mixer until well blended. Batter will be thick. Stir in chocolate chips. Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop cookies 2 inches apart on baking sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes, or until cookies are firm. Leave cookies on baking sheet for 3 minutes, then transfer to foil or wire rack to cool.