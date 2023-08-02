Cheesy Hot Dog Taquitos

Most of the hot dog recipes that you’ve seen here have come from friends who shared recipes they’ve made often for their family. I did try this one and liked the crunchy tortilla with the cheesy hot dog.

8 tortillas (corn or flour)

1 cup shredded cheese

8 hot dogs

Preheat oven or air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with foil. Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave for 30 to 60 seconds until soft and pliable. Lay tortillas on a flat surface and sprinkle with cheese and about two tablespoons on each. Place hot dogs on one side of prepared tortillas and roll up as tightly as possible. Secure with toothpicks if necessary. Spray baking sheet lightly with pan spray. Place hot dogs on prepared baking sheet. Spray hot dogs lightly with pan spray. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until hot dogs are cooked through and tortillas are crisp.

(Note: Hot dog taquitos can also be baked for five minutes in an air fryer preheated to 400 degrees).

Amish Sweet and Tangy Hot Dog Sauce

This recipe was created to spoon on hot dogs on buns – like a meatless Coney dog sauce. I found that it made a great dipping sauce for the hot dog taquitos above. This recipe makes enough sauce for four to five hot dogs, but can be easily doubled if needed. Any excess sauce should be refrigerated or can be frozen.

1 c. ketchup

¾ c. brown sugar

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon ground mustard

2 t. dried onion

½ to 1 t. garlic powder

In a small saucepan, stir ketchup and brown sugar over medium heat for five minutes. Reduce heat to simmer. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes and stir on occasion (if sauce pops as it cooks, cover the saucepan.). Serve on warm hot dogs.