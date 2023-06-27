NORMAL — Self-service electronics recycling for McLean County residents will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Electronics recycling is available the first Saturday morning of each month. This is in addition to the regular self-service electronics recycling drop off available from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Electronics meant for recycling can be dropped off at Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner Street, in Normal. There will be signage indicating where each type of electronic should be placed in the building.

Drop-off items may include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and more. The items do not need to work in order to be recycled.

Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, will not be accepted. An up-to-date list of accepted items can be found at normalil.gov/484/Self-Service-Electronics-Recycling.

Do not drop off equipment outside of published open hours. Drop-off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.

Contact the public works office at 309-454-9571 for more information.

Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological Society Director of Development; Tracy Patkunas, Peggy Hundley, Dee Frautschi Jeff Holtke, Ben Jeffreys, Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson Lisa Hicks, Katie Fudge Matthews Amanda and Dan Jones Enjoying the evening Tori Fowler Brad and Ronda Glenn Jeff and Donna Aldrich, Katie and Austin Myers Jacki Orton, Jenny MacPherson Jeremy Studebaker, Kelley Staub Lynden McGriff, Mike Endris Volunteers Liz Sullivan and Michelle Forbes Hanna Bacayo, Debra Ludvigsen, Pat Bacayo Helena Lefkow, David Page, Debi Turner Anne Himmel, Santino Lamancusa, Aianna Zachary Strolling through the zoo Carrie Adkins Todd and Natalie Schmidt Sara Kemp, Stephanie Meints, Nallely Cavazos Karlie Tucker, Kari Wade Thomas Garverick, Shelbi Frye, Vicky and John Lauth Chaparro Jaso, Ema Garcia Julie and Steve Kubsch Guests enjoying samples from Industry Brewing Mike Anderson and Jayne Jarigese Kait and Doug Whiston Red Panda Taylor Pena, Keegan Fitchorn and Cathy Wentworth serve Chris Godsey Mo Baybordi, Megan Howe, Shaun Rascoe Jared, Jennifer, Travis, and Rachel Gibson Mandy and Cari Evers, Jeni Reed Sarah Lessen, Rick Potocki Cassie and Emma Smith, Aly Frantzen, Tanner Crawford Emily Themer, Derek Mitzel Flamingoes Cheryl Magnuson, Erin Rogers Ben Jeffreys, Cathy Wentworth