NORMAL — Normal town offices and the electronics recycling drop-off center, 1301 Warriner Street, will be closed July 3-4 for Independence Day.

Only household waste and recycling will be collected in town on those days, according to a news release.

All other waster collection services including bulk waste, landscape waste and brush will be collected the following week on the regular route days.

Residents should have their garbage and recycle carts curbside no later than 6 a.m. to ensure collection.

