BLOOMINGTON — A fraternity that had struggled with recruitment issues is returning to Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall, the university announced Wednesday.

Acacia Fraternity, which was founded in 1904 at the University of Michigan, shut down its IWU chapter temporarily in spring 2022.

“Acacia was having trouble maintaining solid membership numbers, so the chapter was put on hold for the 2022-23 school year,” Julia Perez, assistant director of communications, told The Pantagraph in an email.

A chapter update featured in the the fall 2022 edition of “The Triad of Acacia,” the fraternity’s magazine, states that “due to the size of the chapter, an undue burden was placed on the remaining members.” However, the fraternity had secured its return to campus in fall 2023, it said.

The Illinois Wesleyan chapter of Acacia, founded in 1957, experienced its first shutdown in January of 1985 when the university “terminated the chapter’s charter,” according to the chapter’s website. The university officially returned the chapter’s charter in May of 1991.

Before the most recent shutdown, the chapter hosted activities including community cleanups and fundraising events, as shown on the chapter’s Twitter page.

“We’re excited to see the fraternity making a return for the fall semester with increased recruitment efforts,” Perez said.

In a social media post, IWU encouraged students to stay tuned for opportunities to support the return efforts.