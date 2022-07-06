News 7/9/22
Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Police say the suspect in the Highland Park shooting that left at least six people dead and at least 30 injured has been taken into custody. Developing story:
Illinois voters will be offered a clear contrast between Pritzker, a liberal Democrat who has made protecting abortion rights a central campaign theme, and Bailey, who called Chicago "a hellhole."
A Bloomington woman is celebrating her 105th birthday this week.
Brennen M. Whiteside, 33, is accused of reaching into a man’s car Thursday at a gas station in the 600 block of West Raab Road in Normal and punching the man in the face, causing a bloody cut.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old Normal man as the driver who died in a crash early June 24.
The Middle Sister: A Curvy Boutique, which opened last August in southeast Bloomington, has relocated as a “shop within a shop” at 2 FruGALS Thrift, 417 N. Main St.
A Bloomington apartment building was damaged and evacuated as crews responded to a vehicle fire early Monday, but no one was injured, officials said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one business and damaged three others in downtown Gibson City.
Illinois State snagged another commitment from a high school basketball player when 6-9, 330-pound Chase Walker of Columbus, Ohio, announced he will sign with the Redbirds.