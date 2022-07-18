News 7/23/22

TOP STORY? The Illinois State Police announced Monday they will start using a broader definition of what constitutes a “clear and present danger” when reviewing a person’s qualifications for a firearm owner's identification card.

Fifty Illinois counties are now at a high community level for COVID-19, as several central and northern Illinois counties moved up from medium or low levels last week, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through July 14.

Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till of Chicago, an aide said July 15 following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman in which she denies wanting Till hurt.

Planned Parenthood affiliates in Illinois and Wisconsin said Thursday they have formed a partnership to expand services at an abortion clinic in Waukegan to help serve residents of Wisconsin, where abortion services are now banned.

I’Kera Hill, 3, died of malnutrition and dehydration at a Carbondale hospital on June 22, according to the child endangerment charges filed in Jackson County against her parents, Isaac Hill and Katrina Simelton Hill.

A Chicago police officer has died in an apparent suicide, the second in as many days and the third this month, officials said Saturday afternoon.

Support has been pouring in from the public and celebrities for Danny Golden, 31, a Chicago police officer and U.S. Army veteran who was shot and likely paralyzed while off-duty last weekend as he tried to break up a bar fight in the Beverly neighborhood.

Volodymyr Dragan of Rolling Meadows has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois state trooper in the arm in 2019 as the officer was serving a warrant at his home.

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded at the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, was in “very critical” condition after undergoing his seventh surgery last week, a family spokesman said.

Chicago police opened a death investigation after a CTA employee was found lying unresponsive on the tracks early Saturday morning in the Loop neighborhood.

Four Cook County employees committed “financial fraud directed at the federal government” by wrongly collecting roughly $120,000 in payroll protection plan loans intended to help businesses survive the pandemic, according to a new report from the county’s inspector general.

ODDS AND ENDS

Dozens of local birds, including the increasingly rare Henslow’s sparrow, are doing surprisingly well in Chicagoland, according to an analysis of 22 years of data by the nonprofit Bird Conservation Network.

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning people who fly drones at some North Side beaches in Chicago not to send them higher than 400 feet to avoid interfering with planes approaching O'Hare International Airport.

Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.

A picturesque covered bridge in suburban Long Grove was struck Saturday by an overzealous motorist in an oversized vehicle, making it the 35th such incident since the bridge was rebuilt in August 2020.