News 7/2/22
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, was arrested Tuesday in possession of at least seven types of drugs, according to court documents.
Bloomington police say a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday morning after a vehicle fled a traffic stop. The driver has not been named.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Law of Bloomington Police Department’s criminal investigation division.
Fire gutted much of a small house Thursday evening in Downs and sent one woman to the hospital.
Bloomington police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street after a vehicle collision Wednesday.
One of the most conceivably contentious Central Illinois races in the primary election features two McLean County legal professionals who each have about 20 to 25 years of experience in the field.
Kofi Cockburn signed with the Utah Jazz early Friday morning after an impressive three-year career with the Illini.
"Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America, J.B. Pritzker," former President Donald Trump told a rally in Adams County.
Point guard John Kinziger of De Pere High School in Wisconsin announces he will sign a national letter of intent to play basketball for Illinois State.
A 19-year-old Peoria man is facing charges in a Bloomington shots fired incident.