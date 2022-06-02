News 6/4/22
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of the farm tractor was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
A battery pack caught fire Saturday morning at the Rivian Automotive plant in Normal after one of its cells overheated during testing.
Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.
He is accused of mailing nearly 12 pounds of cannabis from California to his home in Heyworth.
The 33-year-old Illinois woman was dead by the time a “good Samaritan” boat captain delivered her and the children to a restaurant, authorities said.
A boat that caught fire Saturday afternoon, injuring 14 occupants and one marina worker, remains in the Illinois River in Seneca, Illinois State Police said.
An estimated 5,000 Americans are participating in No Mow May, a rapidly growing movement in which people let their lawns grow freely during the month of May, in the hope of feeding bees, butterflies and other beneficial pollinators.
An Illinois State Police trooper suffered lacerations to his face Wednesday during a violent interaction with a Danville man after a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in Chenoa Township, prosecutors said.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Arson charges have been filed against a Bloomington man in connection with a fire last week in Heyworth.