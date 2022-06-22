News 6/25/22

Sounding like a potential presidential candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence touted the achievements of the "Trump-Pence Administration” and slammed Democratic "decay" in speeches June 20 at a local Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria and Monday at the University Club of Chicago.

A state audit released June 16 found nearly $2 billion in federal money intended to help unemployed Illinoisans during the pandemic was lost to fraudulent claims in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign and the Democratic Governor’s Association will have spent more than $30 million on television ads in the Republican primary by the time voters head to the polls on Tuesday, an influence campaign unprecedented in size and scope.

The state’s wealthiest man, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, is again exerting influence in a race for an Illinois Supreme Court seat, funneling $6.25 million to an independent committee seeking to give Republicans a high court edge.

Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or they've committed minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man.

A federal judge in Chicago handed down a one-year prison sentence Tuesday for former state Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of embezzlement for receiving salary and benefits for labor union work he did not do.

Librarians statewide are preparing to meet an influx of book challenges if a nationwide censorship trend comes to Illinois, as many expect.

A white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach pleaded not guilty June 16 to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a street and then drove off on June 16.

Federal charges were filed June 17 against a 19-year-old man accused of opening fire on a team of officers trying to execute a warrant for his arrest, wounding a U.S. Marshals Office inspector and his police dog.

Two children, ages 3 and 11, were injured in a drive-by shooting near 15th Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis early Sunday.

More than just picking nominees for governor and other offices, Illinois Republicans’ choices this June 28 primary also will determine the GOP’s future and whether the state party’s gradual move to the right in recent years will accelerate.

More than a million Illinois residents either have a gambling problem or are at risk of developing one, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Kellogg Company announced plans to split Tuesday, saying it will spin itself off into three separate companies focused on cereal, plant-based foods and snacks, with the last one based in Chicago.

Some Illinois health care providers began giving children under age 5 COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final approval for that age group.

A federal judge sentenced a Chicago man to nearly three years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to setting a police SUV on fire while wearing a Joker mask during widespread May 2020 demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A month after three women were found dead inside their stifling hot apartments at a Chicago senior housing facility, the City Council on Wednesday passed new cooling requirements for residential buildings.

R. Kelly’s second federal trial will be delayed two weeks, a federal judge in Chicago announced Tuesday, since the ceremonial courtroom large enough to accommodate a multiple-defendant trial in the COVID era will not be available until mid-August.

Death certificates of five Black men killed in 1917 East St. Louis riots and tossed into a creek have been found in Illinois State Archives, but their names and the locations of their graves remain a mystery.

THE WATER COOLER

Researchers have created one of the world’s largest networks for sharing quantum information — a field of science that depends on paradoxes so strange that Albert Einstein didn’t believe them — between the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont in what may portend the internet of the future.

In a 4-3 decision with a blistering dissent from the Republican minority, the Illinois Supreme Court declined to rule on a question of whether the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Act is unconstitutional.

ODDS AND ENDS

The state of Illinois is unveiling a market-tested campaign to rebrand invasive carp as "copi" and make the nuisance fish palatable to consumers.

Chicago residents seeking relief from a recent heat wave won't be able to cool off in the city's pools until after the Fourth of July weekend because of a lifeguard shortage, park officials said.

After a monthlong disappearance, police have returned a stolen violin made in 1760 and two other instruments to a Chicago family of musicians whose home was burglarized in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0