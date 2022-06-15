NEWS 6/18/22

TOP STORY: TRUMP MAY COME

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill June 10 aimed at expanding the state’s mental health workforce and improving access to mental and behavioral health services throughout the state.

A poll late last week from the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago radio station WBEZ shows downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey with a 15-point lead on Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the GOP governor race, a major reversal with days days to go before polls close on June 28.

The state’s “rainy day” fund — spent down to essentially nothing during the 2015-2017 budget impasse — now has its highest-ever balance of $750 million after a $320 million deposit last week.

The number of recreational marijuana shops in Illinois is due to more than double after the state announced its plans to issue 185 new dispensary licenses comes after courts lifted bans on issuing the licenses while litigation continues.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Chicago's Loop on June 11 to rally against gun violence, while dozens of others participated in a city gun turn-in program at a St. Sabina Church, in a day of initiative and advocacy to stop gun violence.

Three men were wounded, one critically, early Saturday morning in a shooting near Shedd Aquarium, Chicago police said.

Public health officials have identified a DuPage County man as having the state's third case of monkeypox a week after the first two cases appeared in Illinois.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly dismissed a charge of wire fraud on June 10 against construction contractor Debra Fazio as part of an alleged $700,000 kickback scheme with the highway commissioner of Bloomingdale Township, near Chicago.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined 31 other state attorneys general to urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reject marketing authorization for non-tobacco nicotine products.

An Oak Lawn man, apparently frustrated that his 8-week-old daughter would not settle down after giving her a bottle and trying to rock her to sleep, slammed the baby on her back several times against a couch cushion, causing injuries that resulted in her death, according to a court document.

Newly unsealed search warrants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery probe centered on former House Speaker Michael Madigan provide the greatest detail yet about an alleged behind-the-scenes effort to kill an energy bill supported by Madigan’s daughter Lisa, the then-Illinois attorney general.

A white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park in August 2021 has resigned from the department.

The federal government said June 10 that it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Chicago man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Washington, according to a criminal complaint filed June 10.

ODDS AND ENDS

As people take to the lakes and rivers this summer, state officials are reminding people to use caution when there are occurrences of algal blooms, which are naturally occurring in bodies of water and can be toxic.

Harness racing will kick off grandstand activities Aug. 11 at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

