News 6/11/22

A second probable case of monkeypox was found in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health said June 3, a day after the state's first probable case was disclosed, and the CDC says there were 22 confirmed cases in the US as of that day.

Federal prosecutors are asking for up to 34 years in prison for former Indian movie producer Kishan Modugumudi, who pleaded guilty to running a Chicago-based sex-trafficking ring that lured unsuspecting young actresses from their home country to the U.S.

State Sen. Darren Bailey doubled down on his comments he considered Chicago a crime-ridden “hellhole” during a June 2 debate of the Republican candidates for governor as he also sought to aggressively label rival Aurra Mayor Richard Irvin a “corrupt Democrat.”

As Chicago battles erosion intensified by climate change on its 26 miles of public lakefront, officials are scrambling to find more money for repairs, scientists are tracking the disappearing sand and environmental groups are seeking ways to protect the fragile resource.

East Jordan Methodist Church in Sterling has made and given away more than 300 yard crosses so far to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Just weeks before the primary election, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he is "worried" about the unity of the state's Democratic Party as competing factions battle for control of the party apparatus.

It was Richard Petty Day at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on June 3 in advance of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog, who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

The first-ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race last weekend in Madison was expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans.

The Illinois State Police announced June 3 that all sexual assault evidence is being processed within the 180-day timeframe outlined in state law — bringing to zero the number of legally “backlogged” cases that rose as high as 1,815 in March 2019.

Gov. J.B. Prtitzker signed House Bill 4481, which expands a Cook County roadway camera pilot program to state highways and expressways in the counties of Boone, Bureau, Champaign, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Morgan, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0