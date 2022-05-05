News 5/7/22

A typical Ameren Illinois customer will see about a $48 increase in their monthly electric bill, or about a $580 annual increase, starting June 1, according to the utility, which has 1.2 million customers in downstate Illinois.

Former Chicago Alderman Edward Vrdolyak, 84, who was convicted of tax evasion in 2020, has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.

Former Chicago Bear Richard Dent won’t be able to learn the names of the people who accused him of sexual harassment and drunken disorderly conduct in 2018, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and local elected officials in Chicago April 29 to promote the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund, which offers grants of up to $30,000 for struggling homeowners.

State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala urged schools to stop working with police to ticket students for misbehavior, hours after an investigation by the Tribune and ProPublica revealed that schools across the state were evading laws designed to prohibit the fining of students.

Teachers and other education professionals are urging the Illinois State Board of Education to reduce the amount of time students spend on standardized tests each year and to adopt a new testing system that produces more useful information to help teachers improve their instruction.

Dinkel’s Bakery, open since 1922 and owned by three generations of the Dinkel family, who made countless cakes to celebrate and grieve over the decades, closed permanently at 5 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he has introduced legislation that would give congressional authorization for President Joe Biden to use U.S. military force in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

A Granite City man has been charged with two counts of murder and other charges in connection with the death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist, who was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police officers.

Chicago on Tuesday announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party's presidential nominee to the city in 2024.

Some Illinois residents say they’re still having trouble getting free at-home COVID-19 tests from pharmacies and insurance companies, more than three months after the White House began requiring insurers to cover them.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she was “not happy” about drug-related gun violence over the weekend in downtown Chicago that ended with two bystanders shot and Sunday night’s performance of the musical “Moulin Rouge” being canceled.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic state lawmakers reiterated Tuesday that abortion will remain legal in Illinois even if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

Chicago is introducing its own brand of canned water, Chicagwa, sourced from the expansive freshwater body that is Lake Michigan, and processed through the city’s water treatment plants.

Keith Cooper of Chicago, who was pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn't commit, has reached a $7.5 million settlement with the city of Elkhart, Indiana, and former police officers, his attorney said Wednesday.

Michael M. Klimek, 46, of Yorkville, a former guard at a juvenile detention center in St. Charles, has been found guilty of prompting detainees to intimidate and attack each other, officials said.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of one of six people killed when a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville in December, accused the company of putting "profit over safety," but Amazon says it acted properly.

Two men suspected of taking a 2020 Rolls-Royce in a carjacking died early Saturday after jumping into the Chicago-area Little Calumet River while fleeing police.

An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to Terry bunting of Viola, Illinois, who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by an Iowa Transportation Department snowplow.

At least two twisters reportedly touched down briefly Saturday, one in Oak Brook and one in Boone County, but caused minor damage as part of a storm system that rolled across northeastern Illinois.

A judge sentenced Brian Peck of the Chicag area to 62½ years in prison Monday for the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of his mother whose partial remains were found in a lagoon.

Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states, including Illinois, are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0