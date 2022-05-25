News 5/28/22
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State police said.
"The amount of growth that you've done in such a short amount of time ... you've won, period, end of story, to me," Katy Perry told the Normal native, who placed third.
A Normal woman is accused of biting a police officer during a DUI arrest.
Police are investigating after gunfire was reported Friday night in west Normal.
A Gibson City teenager was killed in a Wednesday evening crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State Police said Thursday.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Anthony Gay had filed a lawsuit after his release against the Illinois Department of Corrections for psychological damage suffered during solitary confinement and abuse from prison guards.
The former CII East building in downtown Bloomington has secured its first tenant, developers said Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.
Shanarra S. Spillers is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.