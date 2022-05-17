Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation May 13 that is aimed at cracking down on high-profile “smash-and-grabs” and other organized retail theft increasing at suburban malls and along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago.
News 5/21/22
