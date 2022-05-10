NEWS 5/14/22

A group of lawmakers is calling for a joint hearing on the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons in response to Illinois Department of Corrections plans to drastically downsize the facilities.

Billionaire Ken Griffin has upped his investment in Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s Republican bid for governor, kicking in an additional $25 million to the campaign after seeding Irvin’s candidacy with an initial $20 million, state campaign finance records show.

Carmita Coleman of Frankfort was sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $650,000 from a national student organization working to improve minority representation in the pharmacy industry, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.

An appeals court on May 6 revived a lawsuit accusing the city of Chicago of overcharging fees and fines for resident vehicle stickers and parking violations.

Amid the onrush of new technology, the Illinois Department of Transportation heralded an updated version the folded highway map.

A Tinley Park man feared his 17-year-old daughter was hiding secrets from him and no longer loved him before he "went out of control" and severely beat her, according to a court document outlining details in the death of the girl.

Illinois’ Democratic Party said May 6 it will submit an application with the Democratic National Committee to become one of the first five states to hold a presidential primary election in 2024.

Bally’s has been chosen to develop an entertainment and gambling complex in River West, but officials downplayed the part of the deal that will allow the developer to install slot machines at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport.

