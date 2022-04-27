News 4/30/22

A former paralegal who worked in bankruptcy at a Chicago law firm is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from accounts, officials said Thursday.

A Cook County judge found DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt on Thursday for the ninth time this year for failing to place children in settings that comply with the agency’s recommendations and court orders.

Former Illinois Prisoner Review Board member Jeffrey Mears, who failed to receive confirmation for that post from the Illinois Senate last month, has been appointed to the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage to otherwise ineligible noncitizens is now awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s approval as part of an “omnibus” Medicaid bill that passed through the General Assembly on the final day of the session.

The Illinois AFL-CIO has decided to not make an endorsement for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, despite more than half of its nearly 900,000 workers who’ve already pledged their support for Alexi Giannoulias.

Anthony Carollo, 23, his brother, Jeremiah Carollo, 45, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, all of Illinois, pleaded guilty April 21 to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

The body of a woman who washed up on the shore of the Chicago River on the South Side April 22 marks the fourth person, and third woman, dead in the waters of the city’s river and lake in a week.

Illinois residents are advised to take down bird feeders and bird baths this spring and keep their small backyard chicken flock inside the coop to prevent the further spread of the avian flu.

Food pantries across the city of Chicago report seeing demand soar as people feel the pinch of rising prices for everything from household goods to gas and the end of some COVID-related relief programs.

Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are calling on authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.

A judge on April 22 threw out 44 more convictions tied to notorious former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts, who regularly framed people for drug crimes they didn't commit, bringing the total of exonerated Black defendants to 170.

More than 2,000 devotees of the 1985-1992 NBC sitcom "The Golden Girls" gathered last weekend at Chicago's Navy Pier for an inaugural fan convention, Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan.

