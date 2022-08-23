Newness abound for the locals on the gridiron

While Eureka has a new playing surface, Fieldcrest has a new but familiar face on the sidelines. Here is a capsule view of each squad:

Eureka

As of three weeks ago, McCollum Field officially changed from grass to turf.

“They’re really excited,” noted Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman. “It’s just such a great surface to practice and play on. It’ll make the games more entertaining where we can utilize our speed.”

The Hornets welcome back 17 starters off a 6-4 team that reached the playoffs for the fifth consecutive time. They lost 24-6 in the opening round of three A at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

About all of the offense returns, highlighted by a four-headed senior receiving group of first team Heart of Illinois Conference choice in Justis Bachman (45 catches, 485 yards), the son of the coach, first team league pick Drew Dingledine (32-422), Camron Manning (29-371) and Carson Gold (21-321).

“It’s not just one guy. We have two, three, four guys plus we can go to the backfield,” said Jason Bachman, who enters his 10th season as coach with a 44-39 record. “This is probably the first time in the history of Eureka football we can attack all areas of the field. Hopefully, we can move the football.”

Eureka scored 272 points in ’21.

The Hornets’ defense will be led by senior Dakota Wiegand, who registered 83 tackles, 17 for losses and a program record 12 quarterback sacks on his way to first team HOIC honors. Senior Zech Lapp plus juniors Mason Boles and John McDonald return at linebacker. Senior Rylan Bachman, no relation to Justis or Jason Bachman, will shift from linebacker into the secondary. He missed six games in ’21 due to a broken ankle,

Eureka allowed 204 points and shut out two foes.

“Our greatest strength is our speed,” said Jason Bachman of his defense, “We’re not big, but we have some great athletes. Hopefully, we can make plays. It’s about swarming to the ball and getting a lot of hats on the ballcarrier.”

The Hornets welcome Canton to McCollum for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday. The Little Giants, who are members of the Mid-Illini Conference, posted a 3-6 record a season ago. This is the first meeting between the programs. Nick Wright enters his third season with a 4-8 record. His father, Chuck, oversaw the Little Giants from ’04 to ’08 and is on the staff as assistant quarterbacks’ coach

Notes: Canton replaces Roxana on the schedule

Fieldcrest

The sixth head coach in program history is the first to be an alumnus, as Nick Meyer takes over for Mike Freeman. Meyer has two individuals he has known forever on staff in father, Craig, and older brother, Zach. Pops handles special teams, while his sibling assists with the offense.

“To me, it’s been great. It’s pretty surreal to come up and have my dad coach me and my brother. It’s non-stop football,” Nick Meyer said. “It’s fun, but I think Mom (Cindy) does not agree with that sometimes.”

Nick Meyer graduated from Fieldcrest in 2011 and assisted while an undergraduate at Illinois State University. He also was an assistant at his alma mater in ’17.

The Knights return 18 starters off the ’21 squad that went 0-9.

Fieldcrest will look about the same on offense with one noticeable exception. They will operate a two-quarterback system with juniors Koltin Kearfott and Brady Ruestman. Kearfott threw for 1,038 yards in six games, but missed the last three due to grades, while Ruestman was sidelined the entire season with a broken foot.

“Nothing too different,” said Meyer from a schematic standpoint. “We’ve had a lot of success with Coach (Brett) Cazalet in the late 2000s and with Coach (Derek) Schneeman. For us, it’s trying to utilize our athletes.”

Sophomore running back Eddie Lorton started the last three games behind center. The receiving corps returns senior Landon Modro (29 catches, 455 yards) junior Jozia Johnson plus senior tight end Trenton Topolski. Upfront sees senior co-captains in Aiden Harstead and Carter Stimpert along with senior Coltin Perry. The Knights tallied 92 points and 1,726 yards of total offense (492 rushing and 1,234 passing) in ’21.

Fieldcrest surrendered a total of 411 points a season ago. Harstead, Stimpert and Perry return on the interior along with linebackers Modro and junior Loren Gensler, Johnson and Lorton in the secondary.

“In the HOIC, you may see a spread offense one week and then a double tight, double wing the next two weeks,” pointed out Meyer. “For us, we have to adjust to what the opponent is going to do.”

The Knights entertain Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Friday’s 7 p.m. opener from Veteran’s Park. Like the hosts, the Falcons have a new coach in Chad Augspurger, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Mike Allen. Last season, GCMS went 4-5. The last time the programs met was March 20 of ’21 when Fieldcrest came out on top 21-14. GCMS leads the all-time series seven to five

Notes: At the moment, the Knights have just eight games on the schedule, as Fisher was force to cancel due to low numbers. That wiped out a trip to Champaign County on Sept. 9. There are 37 players out, an increase of eight from ’21. Thirteen of the 37 are sophomores. Three new assistants for the Knights are Austin Dutko, Nate Hayner and Grant Jochums.