EUREKA — Tim Wilcoxen has joined the Woodford County Board.

He was appointed to the 15-member board as a District 1 representative Tuesday and immediately sworn in. He replaced Donald Tolan, who resigned last month because of work responsibilities.

This is the first time Wilcoxen, 68, has held public office. He's retired from a 30-year career at State Farm.

"There's a lot going on in our society today. Instead of complaining about it, I decided to jump in and help out," Wilcoxen said after Tuesday's board meeting.

Tolan is a Republican, so the county's Republican Party needed to nominate a Republican who lives in District 1 as his replacement.

Wilcoxen's appointment was approved unanimously by the county board.

Wilcoxen must run in the Nov. 5, 2024, election if he wants to serve the final two years of Tolan's four-year term. He hasn't made that decision yet.

"I need to get my feet wet in this job first," he said.

Wilcoxen also was appointed to the board's Road and Bridge Committee to replace Tolan, and he'll serve as an alternate on the board's County Offices Committee, also as Tolan's replacement.

There are five county board members in each of three districts. Wilcoxen joins Randy Barth, James Baumann, John Krug and Nathan Schertz as District 1 representatives.

The also board made other appointments Tuesday.

Veterinarian Matthew Fraker was appointed the interim Animal Control deputy administrator. He will be paid $900 per month for his services.

Troy Maxwell and Tyler Rogers were appointed and reappointed, respectively, to the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission's Human Service Transportation Plan Committee for three-year terms expiring in 2026.

Maxwell is director of transportation for We Care and Tazewell County Resource Centers, and Rogers is president and CEO of of the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County.

Jim Ott and Brian Shirey were reappointed to the Roanoke Fire Protection District board for three-year terms expiring in 2026.

Dave Muller was reappointed to the Oakridge Sanitary District board for a three-year term expiring in 2026, and Audrey Brown was appointed to the board to complete the three-year term of Joe Schmitt, which expires in 2024.

Don Kingdon was reappointed to the Panther Creek Drainage District board for a three-year term expiring in 2026.