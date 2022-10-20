New Rotary members wanted

EUREKA-Eureka Rotary Club is looking for new members to join their dynamic service organization. An open house will be held Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.at the Cannery in the Grove and Nov. 7, 7-8 a.m. at Maple Lawn in the Social Center.

A short introduction to Rotary International, outline of past and present service projects, remarks on Rotary Foundation and the opportunity to mix and mingle with a great group of service oriented individuals will be provided; along with food and beverages.

The Rotary is a network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers around the globe. The Eureka Rotary Club has been in existence for over 65 years. Funds raised at bi-annual pork chops sales have helped to fund both overseas and local projects. Projects such as planting trees at Eureka Lake, purchasing playground equipment for the Camp of Champions and helping to improve the water supply system at a women and children’s shelter in Mexico; all benefited from Eureka Rotary donations.

They are people of action, connecting passionate people with diverse perspectives to exchange ideas, forge lifelong friendships, and, above all, take action to change the world.

The club meets weekly at Dickinson Commons at Eureka College from noon-1 p.m. If you are not able to attend one of the open house events, feel free to join them over the lunch hour on Tuesdays.

For more information, contact Anna Laible at 309-304-2007.