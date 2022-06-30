New bench at Eureka church

EUREKA-Many may have heard about the plastic recycling program going on at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. The project began last November in which the youth were challenged to be good stewards of all that God created for us.

This led to a discussion of how they themselves could work towards caring for this earth. The youth chose a project sponsored by the Trex® company where they were to collect and recycle 500 pounds of plastic refuse in 6 months.

Once they collected the 500 pounds of plastic (about 40,500 bags), they would earn a new high-performance composite park bench. With the help of the community, they met their goal. On June 8 the church received a beautiful new park bench.

The Trex® company sponsors these local recycling programs in communities throughout the country. The youth would like to thank the community for their enthusiasm for this project and for all the donations of plastic. Just think 500+ pounds of plastic saved from the garbage.

Currently, the youth are collecting plastic for another bench to be donated to the Etcetera Shop, with a possible third collection for a bench for the park or a school.

The church is open on Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. to receive plastic donations. Please make sure all plastic is clean and dry. No crinkly, shiny, or hard plastic accepted.

Acceptable plastics are grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, shrink wrap, plastic overwrap, product wrap, dry cleaner bags, plastic shipping bags (cut off printed labels), air pillows (used for packing). They can not accept frozen food bags, mulch or salt bags, chip bags or candy wrappers.

