Nerve-racking affair ends with Wilmington on top of Coal City 10-7

Wilmington posted a tight 10-7 win over Coal City in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Wilmington kept a 10-7 halftime margin at Coal City's expense.

Wilmington opened with a 3-0 advantage over Coal City through the first quarter.

