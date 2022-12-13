Need still great for those in need

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit the Roanoke Food Pantry, the Eureka Food Pantry the Minonk Food Pantry, and/or Heartline/Heart House.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the Woodford County Journal will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The Woodford County Journal will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This method provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate. All donations are appreciated.

Donations this week

In Eureka

In loving memory of Roger Sales, Nancy Sales - $50.

In loving memory of our dear parents and family members who have gone to their heavenly home with the Lord, Anonymous - $100.

Jesus is the reason for the season, St. Luke’s Ladies Guild - $100.

In memory of our parents, Anonymous - $50.

Anonymous - $100.

In dedication to Chris Hughes M.D., Pete Hughes - $200.

In place of Christmas cards, Anonymous - $200.

Wishing all a blessed Christmas, Anonymous - $100.

Anonymous - $700.

Late family & loved ones, Sebastians, Burtons, Kochs, Gareys, Ulrichs, CHS - $300.

Total this week: $1,950

Total to date: $2,937

In Roanoke

In memory of our parents Howard and Lela Quiram Rankin and Lenora MacMillan, Dennis & Judith - $200.

In loving memory of our dads, Marvin Pfister and Walt Schwind, Dan & Donna Schwind - $50.

Bless you all first responders and front line workers, Anonymous - $200.

In memory of the owls, Anonymous - $200.

In memory of Amy, Walt, Denny and Jerry, Anonymous - $400.

In memory of Lisa, Micah and Rudy, Anonymous - $400.

I am the way, truth and the life, Anonymous - $100.

Thankful for God’s blessings, Anonymous - $150.

Anonymous - $100.

Anonymous - $100.

In memory of Toni Funk, Karen and Roger - $250.

In loving memory of my dear husband Larry, my parents, Ralph and Thelma Hodel, and my precious grandson, Nathan Simpson and in thanksgiving for my healthy grandchildren: Tony, Anna, Marissa, Kaylin, Kari, Kyler, Kolin, Grace, Vivian and Lydia. I am truly blessed, Sharon Neukomm - $150.

Wishing you all great joy as we celebrate our Savior’s coming to Earth, Martha Braker - $100.

In memory of loved ones and thankful for healing for our son and to all the people who have been praying for him, Roger and Linda - $100.

Total this week: $2,500

Total to date: $4,150

In Minonk

Total this week: $0

Total to date: $33

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $6,100