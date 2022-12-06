Need continues for food pantries

EUREKA-Local food pantries were born out of a need to help those in need during challenging economic times several years ago. However, the need still goes on today.

There are several food pantries in Woodford County who work together to serve the needs of the people in designated geographical areas.

The pantries offer food staples and paper products to supplement a regular budget. It is not meant to completely provide all the food needed for a family every month. Canned food drives help keep the shelves stocked, especially during the holiday season, but the need goes on throughout the year.

Local pantries work with each other and Heartline so that food pantry service is not duplicated. For the vast majority, the pantry is a godsend to those who need a little extra help.

How to give

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit the Eureka Food Pantry, the Roanoke Food Pantry the Minonk Food Pantry, and/or Heartline/Heart House.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the Woodford County Journal will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The Woodford County Journal will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This allows the organizations to receive your donations in a timely manner so they have the money in their hands sooner to use in any way they need. This method also provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

Because of the generosity of people from our area, this newspaper has collected thousands of dollars in the past for these organizations. We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate.

As the need continues, we also hope the donations continue as well. If you are among those who are blessed with good fortune, please consider sharing it with others this holiday season with a donation to this fund.

Donations this week

In Eureka

In lieu of gifts/In honor of our parents, Thankful in Goodfield - $200

In memory of Kawin and others, Anonymous - $100

Total this week: $400

Total to date: $587

In Roanoke

Thank you Jesus for all our blessings-RTJUERFJMGJ, Anonymous - $100

In memory of our dear son, Jordan, sweet little Beckett, and all our loved ones who have gone before! Thankful for Jesus!- $200

Total this week: $300

Total to date: $400

In Minonk

In memory of Jerry Wettstein, a real good guy, Anonymous - $100

Total this week: $33

Total to date: $33

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $2,723