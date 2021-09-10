 Skip to main content
Naperville Neuqua Valley edges Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program in snug affair 26-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Naperville Neuqua Valley to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program 26-21 during this Illinois football game.

Naperville Neuqua Valley withstood Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Naperville Neuqua Valley darted in front of Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program 20-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats opened a close 14-7 gap over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, Naperville Neuqua Valley and Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

