Naperville man's played Santa for six decades, this year getting to pay a visit to his wife in memory care facility

A borrowed red suit in the early 1960s was the start of Fred Yndestad's annual stint as Santa Claus.

The 89-year-old, who has lived in Naperville for more than 50 years, took on the persona for the first time when his brother gave him the costume so Yndestad could transform into Kris Kringle for his toddler son and daughter.

His brother worked for the Troy Department Store in the Cermak Plaza in Berwyn, Yndestad said. When the store Santa hung up his suit for the night on Christmas Eve, his brother asked the supervisor if he could borrow it.

"We were maybe one and three (years old). We were babies," said Yndestad's daughter Kristen Salerno, now 58, of Sugar Grove.

The tradition continued and eventually Yndestad would get his own suit.

"How fun is it to have Santa wake you up?" Salerno said.

Her brother, Kurt, now 61, was the first to make the connection between Santa and Santa's alter ego, she said. It took her a bit more time — she was about 7 years old when the jig was up, she said.

"I guess as girls, we hold onto the dream longer," she said.

Yndestad initially dressed up for family and friends. "Neighbors would have him stop by," Salerno said.

Eventually that expanded to school gatherings, senior living communities, the Naperville Country Club, Stonebridge Country Club, community organizations, conventions and conferences.

Yndestad said loves playing Santa Claus because of the joy it brings to children and adults alike. "I put the suit on and never wanted to take it off," he said.

He's even donned skates to play Santa at the All Seasons Ice Rink in Naperville.

Yndestad and his wife, Jackie, were both primary school teachers, and he would visit her Emerson School classroom in Wheaton dressed as Santa, where he'd sing Christmas carols. "I just enjoyed it," he said.

He worked out a deal with his fellow Naperville School District 203 teachers to cover his classes in the morning, and he'd return in his Santa suit, he said.

"I couldn't have taught in a better district than 203," Yndestad said of his employer for 37 years.

The only time he accepted money for Santa Claus appearances was for events like conventions.

And wherever he'd go, Yndestad's father would come along to assist, he said. "My dad loved Christmas," he said.

His father was an orphan who came to America from Norway in 1911 with his seven brothers and sisters in the steerage of a ship, Yndestad said.

"When he grew up, there probably wasn't a lot of joy. We made up for it," he said.

On one trip with his father to a medical convention at McCormick Place in Chicago, he recalled entertaining the children of the physicians.

"As I left, I walked through the kitchen and everyone said what a great job I did. They had two pies for me," which made his father proud, Yndestad said.

After his father moved into a retirement community in Lisle, his dad would ask him to visit in his red suit, he said.

"I'm still playing Santa for anyone that asks," Yndestad said.

He had that chance this week when he visited with residents and staff at The Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center at Monarch Landing in Naperville.

Yndestad and his wife moved to Monarch Landing retirement community three years ago. Jackie recently moved from their independent living apartment to The Springs, where she receives memory support.

Emma Dvorak, the life enrichment manager at The Springs, said Yndestad's visit brought so much joy to the residents, especially since they couldn't bring in an outside Santa last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Yndestad wasn't sure what to expect from the visit, but everyone was so excited, he said.

"One woman said, 'I haven't seen you in a while,'" he said.

Playing Santa for so many years has been something he's truly enjoyed, Yndestad said. "I've had so many great experiences," he said.

