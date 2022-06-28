My country, 'tis of thee: Music by and about America and Americans

America's birth and continued existence has inspired thousands of songwriters and an incalculable number of songs. Not all of them have survived to today, but some of America's most memorable songs are in excess of two centuries old.

'The Star-Spangled Banner'

The piece was written in 1814 as a poem in the immediate aftermath of a 25-hour bombing attack on Maryland's Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. The Battle of Baltimore came shortly after the British attacked Washington, D.C., burning the Capitol, the Treasury and the President's house. From a boat in the harbor, lawyer Francis Scott Key watched the bombardment and fully expected the American fort would be overcome. But as morning broke and smoke from the battle cleared, the U.S. flag remained flying above the fort. The song was adopted as the country's national anthem in 1931. The 15-star, 15-stripe flag is on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

'America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)'

The lyrics date to 1813. The melody used is the same as United Kingdom national anthem "God Save the Queen." The song was a de facto national anthem until the adaptation of "The Star Spangled Banner.' The first verse was including by Martin Luther King Jr. in his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. The verse was also quoted in a song yet to come on this list.

'Living In America,' James Brown

Featured in the film "Rocky IV," James Browns's last charting single benefitted from MTV exposure and the patriotic atmosphere of the mid-1980s. The 1985 song was Grammy-winning performance by Brown.

'Stars and Stripes Forever'

In 1987, this John Phillip Sousa composition was named the official National March of the United States of America. The rousing song is one of the most familiar on the list, from its use by bands to being employed in "Popeye" cartoons

'America, the Beautiful,' Ray Charles

"Oh, beautiful, for spacious skies ..." The composers of the late 19th century work -- lyricist Katharine Lee Bates and composer Samuel A. Ward -- never met. Ray Charles' recording came to widespread attention during America's Bicentennial year, 1976."Purple mountain majesties" refers to the shade of Colorado's Pikes Peak.

'God Bless America'

Jewish immigrant Irving Berlin wrote the song while serving in the U.S. Army in 1918. He revised it in 1938. The later version was introduced by singer Kate Smith, becoming her signature song. Now, it's a seventh-inning stretch fixture at major league baseball games.

'America,' Neil Diamond

"They're coming to America." Diamond wrote the upbeat song as part of his 1980 musical remake "The Jazz Singer." It ends with the spoken interpolation of the traditional patriotic song "America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)."

'You’re a Grand Old Flag'

The 1906 march by George M. Cohan was the first song from a musical to sell over a million copies of sheet music. The lyrics were inspired by an encounter he had with a Civil War veteran who fought at Gettysburg.

'R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,' John Mellencamp

The 1985 song is subtitled "A Salute to 60's Rock." Songwriter Mellencamp required his band to learn how to play about 100 songs from the 1960s before recording the song.

'Born in the U.S.A.,' Bruce Springsteen

The most contrary song on this list. The chorus is a fist-pumping anthem of pride, but the verses of the 1974 song address the economic hardships of Vietnam veterans.

'My Shot,' from 'Hamilton'

The third song in the 2015 musical features rap recitations by four men discussing their radical hopes and visions for the emerging country.

'Back in the U.S.A.,' Chuck Berry

"I'm so glad I'm livin' in the USA." The rock and roll father's 1959 song is an ode to drive-ins, corner cafes and jukeboxes. It is said to have been written after Berry returned to the United States following an overseas trip and witnessing the living standards of Australian Aborigines.

