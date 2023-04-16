NORMAL – Not even a first-pitch temperature 36 degrees colder than the previous day, wind and rain could slow down the Murray State bats Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

The Racers bashed two more home runs and 11 hits while sweeping the Missouri Valley Conference series with Illinois State on the strength of a 8-6 win in the series finale in 41-degree conditions with a “real feel” temperature of 31.

“When we got here you could see the wind howling out to left,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “From the get go it was kind of a race to see who could hit more fly balls to left field. Obviously they got us a couple more times than we got them.”

Murray State (19-17, 7-5 in the MVC) outhomered the Redbirds 8-1 over three games and totaled 29 runs and 40 hits. ISU (10-20, 2-10) dropped its sixth straight conference game and its seventh in a row overall.

“I thought they did a fantastic job of staying on the fastball,” said Holm. “If you could not get your off speed over early in the count, they made it really tough on you. Our guys who did get their off speed over, that was the only thing that worked for us all weekend.”

The Racers scored five fifth-inning runs before the Redbirds responded with four in the bottom of the frame. Nick Strong and Shaydon Kubo each singled in runs before Daniel Pacella plated two with a shift-beating single to left field.

Dustin Mercer and Riley Hawthorne launched wind-aided home runs to left field in a three-run Murray State fifth.

ISU closed within 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth as Pacella cracked the lone Redbird homer of the series to left-center field, and Greg Nichols’ bloop single chased home Adrian Flores.

The round-tripper was a team-best ninth for Pacella.

The lone ISU hit over the final four innings was a Luke Lawrence double in the eighth.

Racers starter Cade Vernon surrendered six earned runs over five innings and was the winner. Relievers Nathan Holler and Ben Krizen followed with four shutout frames.

Redbird starter Jayson Hibbard was touched for five runs (four earned) in 2⅓ innings.

Freshman Tyrelle Chadwick, who reached 97 mph in a Friday relief outing, gave up three runs and struck out six in 3⅔ innings. Elijah Dale fanned four while closing with three innings of one-hit relief.

Murray State battered the ISU bullpen in Saturday’s 14-8 Racers’ triumph.

After Redbird starter Cameron Mabee allowed three earned runs over the first five innings, five ISU relievers combined to give up nine hits and 11 runs over the final four frames.

Mercer enjoyed a huge afternoon with five hits, two of which were home runs, and seven RBIs for the Racers.

Kubo doubled home two runs in an ISU fifth inning that handed the Redbird a short-lived 4-3 edge.

In Friday’s 7-4 loss, ISU enjoyed 20 baserunners but suffered through stranding 16 of them. The Redbirds left 11 runners in scoring position.

“Those things come and go throughout your season,” Holm said. “Early on we got every one of them. They are more elusive than it had been early on for us.”

Drew Vogel blasted two home runs for Murray State. Auggie Rasmussen accounted for three of ISU’s 10 hits.

“I thought we swung the bats pretty well,” said Holm. “I thought they did a great job of timely hitting, and they had some productive outs in the first inning. It felt like we were chasing them the whole game.”

Headrick called up

Former ISU pitcher Brent Headrick was promoted to the Major Leagues for the first time on Sunday by the Minnesota Twins.

Headrick, who was the Redbirds ace on the 2019 NCAA Tournament team, has a 3.52 ERA over 184 career minor league innings. Headrick has 12 strikeouts in nine innings and 6.00 ERA for Triple A Rochester at the time of his promotion.

"Brent Headrick was our Friday night guy my first year here. If you look up Friday night pitcher in the dictionary, his picture will be right there,” Holm said. “He did everything right on and off the field and certainly helped us make that historic run in 2019. I couldn't be happier for Brent and his family. Good things happen to good people.”

Headrick is the second former ISU hurler to get his first major league call up this month, joining Jeff Lindgren of the Miami Marlins.

Photos: Illinois State University baseball and softball