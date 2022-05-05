.Mudpuppies, great blue herons make their home at Hayes Woods Preserve

WOODFORD COUNTY — “Get out in the woods, people.” That’s the advice of Ann Schreifels.

Although her advice on the physical and mental benefits of getting out in the woods can apply to any woodlands, Schreifels is partial to the ParkLands Foundation’s Hayes Woods Preserve in Woodford County, where she has been a volunteer steward for about two years.

The 70-acre Hayes Woods Preserve contains upland and bottomland forest and includes about two miles of trails and three-quarters of a mile of Mackinaw River frontage.

The preserve “protects a nice chunk of the Mackinaw River,” said ParkLands Foundation land steward Jason Shoemaker. “The Mackinaw River has a high abundance of mussel diversity.”

The state-threatened mudpuppy, a salamander that lives its whole live underwater, also has been found in this section of the Mackinaw River.

Another thing that makes Hayes Woods special is a great blue heron rookery in a sycamore tree on private land across the river from the preserve.

Think of a rookery as a condo complex for herons, wading birds that stand nearly 4 feet tall and have a 6-foot wingspan.

“It has had about 14 nests since we bought the property,” Shoemaker said of the huge sycamore. Given Harper, a biology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, recently reported there are 13 active nests this year.

“If you visit the site, you need to not get too close to them and stay on the trail so you don’t disturb the birds,” Shoemaker said.

Herons aren’t the only birds around the preserve. On a recent visit, I saw numerous woodpeckers and golden-crowned kinglets. The spring warbler migration should be picking up soon. And that’s not all.

“The spring ephemerals are going to be popping up like crazy pretty soon,” said Schreifels. These wildflowers include bluebells, purple trillium, spring beauties and trout lilies.

As a volunteer steward, Schreifels walks through the preserve regularly, checking trail conditions and whether anything needs attention, such as trees blocking access. She also is involved in removing invasive plants, particularly honeysuckle and autumn olive, that act as a barrier to native wildlife.

“That opens up the forest floor. It allows more light to reach the forest floor, so you get a lot more of the native plants,” she said. The openness also makes it easier to see birds and wildlife. I’ve seen whitetail deer both times I’ve visited Hayes Woods.

“There are so many benefits just to getting out in nature itself, both I would say physical as well as mental,” said Schreifels.

“Physical — just getting out hiking/moving, not sitting on a couch in front of a screen, but then mental as well. Just to relax and hear the sounds of nature hear the birds, hear the frogs, hear the wind in the trees,” she said.

The walk down to or up from the river is rather steep. A hiking stick or trekking pole is helpful. Leave your pets at home. Dogs are not allowed at Hayes Woods or other ParkLands Foundation preserves.

Chuck Croxton and Andy Smoot, volunteer stewards at another ParkLands preserve nearby, Kenyon-Baller Woods, help Schreifels maintain the trails.

If you plan to hike the loop around the boundaries of the property, going clockwise will put the steepest section going downhill; hiking counter-clockwise will make the steepest part of the hike an uphill trek.

Getting there

Directions to Hayes Woods are available at parklandsfoundation.org. Click on “Hayes Woods” under the “Preserves” tab. Take Woodford County Road 1900 East as it curves into 500 North near the Kenyon-Baller preserve. Then take the lane with three blue signs with white numerals. Drive about three-tenths of a mile until you see the sign for Hayes Woods on your right and park in the lot provided. The lane is a private easement and ParkLands officials remind people to be respectful of residents and drive slowly.

