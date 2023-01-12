 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 23: Sweet & sour pork over rice, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, apricots.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Grilled chicken breast, augratin potatoes, mixed veggies, pineapple.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Hamburger chow mein w/rice, chinese veggeies, asian slaw, mandarin oranges.

Friday, Jan. 27: Chicken patty on bun, tomato soup, pickled beets, jello w/fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**

