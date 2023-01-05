MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 16: Sweet & sour pork over rice, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, apricots.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Grilled chicken breast, augratin potatoes, mixed veggies, pineapple.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Hamburger chow mein w/rice, chinese veggeies, asian slaw, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Jan. 20: Chicken patty on bun, tomato soup, pickled beets, jello w/fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**