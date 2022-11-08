MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Nov. 14: Cheesy tuna noodle casserole, peas, pickled beets, peaches
Tuesday, Nov. 15: BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce.
Wednesday, Nov. 16: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic bread, romaine lettuce salad, corn, pears.
Thursday, Nov. 17: Sweet & sour pork on rice, carrots, cole slaw, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Nov. 18: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***