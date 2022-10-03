MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 24: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Beef & noodles, mixed veggies, cole slaw, pears.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Chef salad w/ham, egg, cheese, tomatoes & cucumbers, crackers, tropical fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Sausage patty on biscuit w/country gravy, potato patty, tomato juice, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Oct. 28: Sweet & sour chicken on rice, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***