MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 13: BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, carrots, peaches.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Fish filet on bun, hot beets, romaine lettuce salad, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Ham, sweet potatoes w/marshmallow, roll, cole slaw, cake.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 17: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, pickled beets, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**

