MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 26: Sausage gravy on biscuit, sausage links, potato patty, tomato

juice, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Meatballs w/gravy, baby baker potatoes, cole slaw, peaches.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, corn, apricots.

Friday, Sept. 30: Ham salad on bread, pea salad, pickled beets, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

