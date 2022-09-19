MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 26: Sausage gravy on biscuit, sausage links, potato patty, tomato
juice, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Meatballs w/gravy, baby baker potatoes, cole slaw, peaches.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, corn, apricots.
Friday, Sept. 30: Ham salad on bread, pea salad, pickled beets, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***