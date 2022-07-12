 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, July 18: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, pineapple.

Tuesday, July 19: Sweet & sour pork on rice, mixed veggies, cole slaw, oranges.

Wednesday, July 20: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic bread, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

Thursday, July 21: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas, fruit.

Friday, July 22: Chicken salad on bun, potato salad, pickled beets, applesauce.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

