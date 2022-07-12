MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, July 18: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, pineapple.
Tuesday, July 19: Sweet & sour pork on rice, mixed veggies, cole slaw, oranges.
Wednesday, July 20: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic bread, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Thursday, July 21: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas, fruit.
Friday, July 22: Chicken salad on bun, potato salad, pickled beets, applesauce.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***