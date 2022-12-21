MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 1: **Closed**Happy New Year**.
Tuesday, Jan. 2: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cole slaw, apricots.
Wednesday, Jan. 3: Tortellini w/meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, romaine lettuce salad, applesauce.
Thursday, Jan. 4: Fish filet on bun, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches.
Friday, Jan. 5: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***