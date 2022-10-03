MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 17: Chicken ala king on biscuit, carrots, pickled beets, peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Goulash w/tomatoes, green beans w/onions, romaine lettuce salad, apricots.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Pork loin, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roll, broccoli & cauliflower salad, cake.
Thursday, Oct. 20: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, California blend veggies, mixed fruit.
Friday, Oct. 21: Beef stew, tomatoes, roll, cole slaw, jello w/fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***