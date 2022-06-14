 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  •

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, June 20: Tater tot casserole, carrots, pineapple.

Tuesday, June 21: Chicken breast on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, pears.

Wednesday, June 22: Hamburger chow mein w/rice, chinese veggies, romaine lettuce, salad, apricots.

Thursday, June 23: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes w/gravy, pea salad, applesauce.

Friday, June 24: Cheesy tuna noodle casserole, lima beans, pickled beets, fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

